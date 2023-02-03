Thane: Drugs worth ₹2 crores seized in district in 2022 | Representative pic/ ANI

Thane: Additional Commissioner of Police (crime), Ashok Morale, said that drugs worth Rs 2 crore was seized in the district in the year 2022 and the action was initiated against 688 persons.

Morale held a meeting of anti-narcotics executive committee; the panel was formed to take effective preventive action with relation to the consumption and use of narcotics.

Morale said, "The Anti-Narcotics Squad of Thane police conducted operations in various areas from Thane to Badlapur and Bhiwandi from January 1 to December 31, 2022. During this time the police confiscated narcotic drugs worth Rs.2,72,48,233."

Morale further added, "Various departments including the police should be active to prevent consumption, sale and handling of narcotics within the commissionerate."

The additional commissioner of police also gave instructions to pay special attention to items delivered to home, items sent through post, closed factories, godowns and deserted places.

Drug Inspector Kailas Khapekar, medical officer of district government hospital Dr Kamlakar Jawle, Rajendra Shirsat of state excise department, Sanjay Shinde, senior police inspector of Anti-Narcotics Squad of City Police Force were present in the meeting.