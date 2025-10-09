PM Modi In Mumbai Day 2: Bilateral Talks With UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Fintech Fest & More On Agenda; Check Full Schedule

PM Modi | X/@narendramodi

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit to Mumbai entered its second and crucial day on Thursday, October 9, packed with high-level meetings and landmark events. On the first day, Modi inaugurated the Navi Mumbai International Airport, the Phase 2B stretch of the Mumbai Metro Line-3, and the Mumbai One app, a unified digital mobility platform, transforming urban connectivity and infrastructure across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

PM Modi's Day 2 Schedule

On the second day of his visit, the Prime Minister’s schedule remains tight, featuring back-to-back engagements, including a key bilateral meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who is in India on his first official visit at Modi’s invitation. The meeting is being viewed as a major step forward in deepening the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, Modi will host Starmer at Mumbai’s Raj Bhavan around 10 am, followed by the India–UK CEO Forum at the Jio World Centre at 1:40 pm. Later in the afternoon, both leaders will address the 6th edition of the Global Fintech Fest 2025, scheduled for 2:45 pm.

10-Year Roadmap Over Free Trade Agreement To Be Discussed During Bilateral Talks

During their bilateral discussions, the two leaders are expected to review the 'Vision 2035' roadmap, a 10-year plan aligned with the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) signed in July. The FTA, valued at approximately £6 billion in new investments and export gains, aims to create over 2,200 jobs in the UK while reducing tariffs on British goods entering the Indian market.

The discussions will cover a broad range of strategic areas, including trade and investment, defence cooperation, clean energy transition, digital innovation, education, healthcare, and climate resilience. Both leaders will also engage with business executives and industry experts to explore emerging opportunities under the proposed India–UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), which is expected to serve as a key pillar in their future economic relationship.

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating the 9th edition of the India Mobile Congress in New Delhi to Union Minister Piyush Goyal addressing the Global Fintech Fest 2025 in Mumbai, here’s a quick wrap of today’s highlights.#DailyWrap | 08-10-2025@PIB_India @DDNewsLive… pic.twitter.com/8fEhrNi2wY — Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (@MIB_India) October 8, 2025

At the Global Fintech Fest, innovators, regulators, central bankers, investors, and policymakers from across the world will gather under the theme 'Empowering Finance for a Better World – Powered by AI, Augmented Intelligence, Innovation, and Inclusion.' The event displays the synergy between technology and human insight in shaping an ethical, inclusive and sustainable financial ecosystem for the future.

