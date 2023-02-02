e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Crime Branch and Kanadia police arrest MD drug smuggler, seize one scooter

Indore: Crime Branch and Kanadia police arrest MD drug smuggler, seize one scooter

Police got the information from the informer about the smuggler based on which police reached the spot and arrested the smuggler.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, February 02, 2023, 06:55 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image
Follow us on

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a joint action by Crime Branch and Police Station Kanadia, an MD drug smuggler arrested with 40 grams of illegal narcotics “MD Drugs” (mephedrone) and one scooter (worth Rs 5.5 lakh) on Thursday at the Kanadia area.

The accused accepted drug smuggling charges which he was operating in Indore and surrounding districts.

Under “Operation Prahar”, Urban commissioner of Police Hari Narayan chari Mishra directed to take strict action against miscreants involved in drug trafficking. In view of which necessary guidelines have been given to the crime branch teams for necessary action against the accused.

 40 grams of MD drug with one scooter worth Rs 5lakh seized

While constantly collecting secret information regarding the purchase and sale of illegal drugs, the crime branch received information from informer that a person was about to smuggle drug by scooter in the Kanadia area. Police arrested the accused who was identified as Shoaib Qureshi resident of Shajapur district.

Police seized the MD drug along with one scooter from accused possession and registered an offence under section 8/22 NDPS Act in Kanadia Police Station against the accused based on which legal action will be taken.  

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Khelo India 2022: Divyansh to clash with Ankur in singles final

Khelo India 2022: Divyansh to clash with Ankur in singles final

Indore: Crime Branch and Kanadia police arrest MD drug smuggler, seize one scooter

Indore: Crime Branch and Kanadia police arrest MD drug smuggler, seize one scooter

Indore Commodities Buzz of February 02: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses - All you need to know

Indore Commodities Buzz of February 02: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses - All you need to know

Last ride for 144-yr-old Mhow-Omkareshwar train!

Last ride for 144-yr-old Mhow-Omkareshwar train!

Madhya Pradesh: BJP MP Gajendra Patel from Khargone stated that this budget is for every household

Madhya Pradesh: BJP MP Gajendra Patel from Khargone stated that this budget is for every household