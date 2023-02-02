Indore: Crime Branch and Kanadia police arrest MD drug smuggler, seize one scooter

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a joint action by Crime Branch and Police Station Kanadia, an MD drug smuggler arrested with 40 grams of illegal narcotics “MD Drugs” (mephedrone) and one scooter (worth Rs 5.5 lakh) on Thursday at the Kanadia area.

The accused accepted drug smuggling charges which he was operating in Indore and surrounding districts.

Under “Operation Prahar”, Urban commissioner of Police Hari Narayan chari Mishra directed to take strict action against miscreants involved in drug trafficking. In view of which necessary guidelines have been given to the crime branch teams for necessary action against the accused.

40 grams of MD drug with one scooter worth Rs 5lakh seized

While constantly collecting secret information regarding the purchase and sale of illegal drugs, the crime branch received information from informer that a person was about to smuggle drug by scooter in the Kanadia area. Police arrested the accused who was identified as Shoaib Qureshi resident of Shajapur district.

Police seized the MD drug along with one scooter from accused possession and registered an offence under section 8/22 NDPS Act in Kanadia Police Station against the accused based on which legal action will be taken.

