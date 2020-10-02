Thane district records 1,849 new COVID-19 cases

With the addition of 1,849 new COVID-19 cases, the tally in Thane district rose to 1,76,861, an official said on Friday.

The district official said 36 more patients succumbed to the infection, taking the death toll to 4,458.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the district stood at 87.50 per cent and the mortality rate at 2.54 per cent, he said.

After fresh infections, the COVID-19 count in Thane city stood at 37,187, in Kalyan at 42,796 and in Navi Mumbai at 37,056, the official said.