 36 Medicine Samples Fail Quality Tests; Maharashtra Cancels 215 Drug Licences In Statewide Crackdown
In response, the Maharashtra government has launched a major crackdown. FDA Minister Narahari Zirwal told the Assembly that strict action has been taken against retailers and wholesalers selling fake or poor-quality medicines.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 07:28 PM IST
Mumbai: A massive drug-quality scare has hit Maharashtra after 36 medicine samples tested across 10 locations in Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Aurangabad, and Nagpur were found to be largely substandard, raising serious concerns about the safety of everyday medicines used by common citizens. The failed samples included medicines for diabetes, hypertension, heart ailments, tuberculosis, blood purification, and paediatric cough syrups.

Crackdown Intensifies: 176 Retailers, 39 Wholesalers Lose Licences

Licences of 176 retailers and 39 wholesalers have been cancelled so far, and inspections were carried out on 136 retailers and 93 wholesalers. Show-cause notices were issued to multiple establishments found selling substandard cough syrups.

Cough Syrup Scare Triggered Campaign in October 2024

The crackdown began in October 2024 after reports of fake paediatric cough syrups circulated in multiple chemist shops. As part of the drive, the FDA sent samples of cough syrups and other medicines to government hospitals and drug-testing laboratories. Alarmingly, 34 out of 36 samples failed quality checks.

Altered Formulations, Misleading Labels Detected

Zirwal noted that some medicines were deliberately adulterated or sold under misleading labels, including products falsely marketed as “Pankreatine/Pancreatin.”

There were also reports of unauthorised firms supplying fake medicines to government hospitals, prompting deeper investigations into procurement chains.

Propranolol Under Scanner; Doctors Advised to Avoid Prescribing

Doctors, hospitals, and pharmacists across the state have been instructed not to prescribe medicines containing Propranolol due to concerns over misuse and quality issues identified during the ongoing campaign.

Staff Shortage Hampers FDA, But Surveillance to Continue

While the FDA is intensifying surveillance, Zirwal admitted that the department is facing serious manpower constraints, with 176 Drug Inspector posts nearly 20% vacant.

Maharashtra currently has drug-testing laboratories in Mumbai, Nagpur, and Pune, with additional upgrades underway in Nashik and Pune to improve testing capacity.

Recruitment for 109 Drug Inspectors Underway

To strengthen oversight, recruitment for 109 Drug Inspectors through the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) is in progress. Despite staffing shortages, the minister assured the House that routine sampling, surprise inspections, and legal action against unauthorised drug sellers will continue statewide.

