Did UP govt hire a PR agency to share clarifications about Hathras case? Twitter thinks so

Now, netizens have been hitting out at the Uttar Pradesh government for a new, if related, reason. Many have alleged that the state government has hired a PR agency to help put forth its clarifications to the media and by extension the public. And to underline this claim, people have also shared an email that appears to have come from Concept PR and urges media organisatiosn to carry the "clarification note" that they had received "from the UP government on the Hathras girl case".

And while we at FPJ could not independently determine the authenticity of this email, many journalists have also taken to Twitter speaking out about the same. Many others have also shared and re-shared the screengrab of the email.

Take a look: