Did UP govt hire a PR agency to share clarifications about Hathras case? Twitter thinks so

The Hathras case, of the alleged gang-rape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit girl, has sparked nation-wide outrage. But even as Opposition leaders protest vociferously and an SIT probe continues, cops have cited medical reports to state that she might not have been raped.
Found with injuries on September 14, she had been hospitalised, first in UP and then eferred on Monday to the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi with spinal injuries, paralysis and cuts in her tongue. She died around 3 am on Tuesday.
Now, netizens have been hitting out at the Uttar Pradesh government for a new, if related, reason. Many have alleged that the state government has hired a PR agency to help put forth its clarifications to the media and by extension the public. And to underline this claim, people have also shared an email that appears to have come from Concept PR and urges media organisatiosn to carry the "clarification note" that they had received "from the UP government on the Hathras girl case".
And while we at FPJ could not independently determine the authenticity of this email, many journalists have also taken to Twitter speaking out about the same. Many others have also shared and re-shared the screengrab of the email.
Take a look:
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)