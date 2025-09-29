Thane Crime News: School Principal Arrested For Sexual Assault Of 7-Year-Old Student In Kalyan

In connection with a case involving the sexual assault of a seven-year-old schoolgirl, the school principal was produced in the Kalyan Sessions Court on Sunday, where he was remanded into police custody until October 1.
The incident took place on September 24 inside the school premises. The girl, a first-standard student, was allegedly inappropriately touched on her private parts by the accused, police said.
The Manpada Police registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
ACP Suhas Hemade from Dombivli confirmed that the accused was remanded into police custody until October 1. The further investigation into the matter is underway.
