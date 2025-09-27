 Srini Gopalan’s Education Journey: IIM Ahmedabad Graduate And DPS Alumnus, Indian-Origin, Set To Become T-Mobile’s New CEO
Srini Gopalan, an Indian-origin professional and IIM Ahmedabad graduate, has been appointed T-Mobile’s new CEO, effective November 1, 2025. A DPS alumnus, he brings over three decades of global experience across telecom, technology, and financial services. Gopalan previously led Deutsche Telekom Germany and T-Mobile US as COO, driving growth and technological innovation.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Saturday, September 27, 2025, 02:26 PM IST
article-image
Indian-origin Srini Gopalan, IIM Ahmedabad graduate and DPS alumnus, will become T-Mobile’s new CEO | Image: X

T-Mobile has appointed Srini Gopalan as its new Chief Executive Officer, who will take office on November 1, 2025. He will succeed Mike Sievert, who takes up the Vice Chairman position. The appointment comes at a time when the US telecom sector faces uncertainties, including rising H-1B visa fees, a matter closely monitored by Indian professionals in the industry.

Educational Background

Gopalan's journey kick-started at Delhi Public School, R.K. Puram (1985–1987), followed by management studies at the renowned Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad, graduating in 1992. His strong academic background set the stage for a career that traversed several nations and industries.

Career Path Across Telecom and Finance

With more than three decades of experience, Gopalan has worked as a senior leader in telecom, technology, and financial services. In telecom, he was CEO at Deutsche Telekom Germany, doubling growth and building fibre rollout. He has had important assignments at Bharti Airtel (Consumer Director, 2013–2016), Vodafone (2010–2013), and T-Mobile UK (CMO, 2009–2010).

In financial services, he was at Capital One for almost a decade, reaching the rank of Senior Vice President and Head of UK Card, and prior to that served in Accenture and Unilever India, accruing extensive managerial experience.

T-Mobile achievements

In his role as COO at T-Mobile, Gopalan played a central role in defining technology and consumer direction, driving 5G and fibre growth, and making the company more AI-centric and data-focused. His leadership is set to lead T-Mobile through regulatory and operational hurdles while continuing to drive its growth momentum.

A Global Leader with Indian Roots

Srini Gopalan's induction is a reflection of the increasing presence of Indian-origin professionals in international leadership roles. With a strong educational background at IIM-A and a career filled with strategic contributions in telecom and finance, he is set to lead T-Mobile through changing industry challenges.

