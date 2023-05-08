Thane Crime: Man tortures and kills 12-year-old sister over suspected love affair

Representative Image

Thane: A 30-year-old man allegedly tortured and killed his 12-year-old sister suspecting her of having an affair. The incident took place on Sunday at Ulhasnagar in Thane district said a police officer from Ulhasnagar Central police station on Monday.

The 30-year-old accused was arrested after the child was brought to a hospital on Sunday, where doctors declared her brought dead said a police official.

Madhukar Kad, senior police Inspector, at Ulhasnagar Central Police Station said, "As per preliminary investigations, the victim lived with her brother and sister-in-law, as she had lost her mother and her father lived in their hometown in Uttar Pradesh. The accused allegedly started harassing the child suspecting her of having an affair."

Kad further added, "The man allegedly tortured the victim by inflicting burn wounds on her body using hot tongs. The torture continued for four days and the victim eventually succumbed to severe injuries. A case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)has been registered against the accused.