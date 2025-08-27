Ganeshotsav 2025: Andhericha Raja Marks 60th Year With Sarangpur Hanuman Temple Replica And 32-ft Statue

Andhericha Raja |

The Andhericharaja at Azad Nagar, Veera Desai Road, unveiled its Ganesha on Tuesday evening. This is the 60th of the mandal which was started by workers from Golden Tobacco Company and other companies who lived in the area. This year, the pandal has recreated a model of the Shri Kashtabhanjan Hanumanji temple in Sarangpur, Gujarat, India. While the Ganpati idol is nine-feet tall, the 3000-sq feet pandal will feature a 32-feet fiberglass statue of Lord Hanuman.

The pandal does not immerse the idol on 10th day but on the Sankashti day after the festival. This custom comes from an industrial strikes in the past when workers waited for the dispute to end before immersing the idol.