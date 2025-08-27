Mumbai Ganeshotsav 2025: Eco-Friendly Pandals Lead With Green Innovations And Safety Measures

Shrinivas Ganpati Utsav pandal in 2024 (Left), Boomerangcha Raja (right) |

The GSB Seva Mandal has been in the spotlight for purchasing a ₹474 crore insurance cover for its pandal. Alongside this, the mandal continues to champion eco-friendly practices with clay idols painted in natural colours, a ban on plastic, digital seva kiosks, QR-code offerings, and net-zero emission initiatives. Digital receipts and paperless practices are part of its “Go Green Mission.”

Chairman Amit Pai said, “It is our foremost responsibility to ensure the safety of devotees and secure every aspect of Ganeshotsav.”

Maharashtra Aikyavardhak Mandal, Tilak Nagar: A 71-Year Legacy

Founded when Tilak Nagar was developed as a housing colony for industrial workers, the Aikyavardhak Mandal is older than its neighbour Sahyadri Krida Mandal. For the first time, it has installed a 3-foot eco-friendly clay idol, replacing its usual 11-foot PoP idol, following High Court directions.

The idol will be immersed in an artificial pond, and the dissolved clay distributed to devotees as a symbol of sustainability.

Boomerang Ka Raja, Chandivali: World Record Eco-Idol

Now in its 4th year, the Boomerang Ka Raja pandal has created a 26-foot idol sculpted out of tissue paper, glue, and reusable metal. Weighing 300 kg, it entered the World Book of Records in 2024 as the tallest eco-friendly Ganesh idol in the world.

President Arun Kumar Sharma said, “This is about inspiring eco-conscious celebrations and setting a benchmark for the future.” Idol maker Rajesh Mayekar has been specialising in eco-friendly designs since 2007.

Shrinivas Ganpati Utsav, Mulund: Recycling Spirit

Residents of the Shrinivas building have been creating eco-friendly Ganesh installations for over 15 years. In 2024, they designed an idol from kitchen utensils, which were later distributed to the public. This year, they continue the tradition with a clay idol purchased from the market.

Member Dipesh Yadav explained, “We adopted eco-friendly practices in 2009 after seeing nearby families take the lead.”