Mumbai News: MSSI Launches Nationwide Campaign To Raise Awareness On Rising Multiple Sclerosis Cases Among Young Adults

Multiple Sclerosis Cases |

Mumbai: With cases of Multiple Sclerosis (MS) a serious neuro-related autoimmune disorder rising rapidly in India, particularly among young adults aged 20 to 30, the Multiple Sclerosis Society of India (MSSI) has launched a nationwide public health awareness campaign. The initiative aims to train general physicians (GPs) and ophthalmologists to identify early symptoms and refer patients to neurologists for timely treatment.

Two Lakh Indians Living with MS

Experts warn that in the past three decades, the number of MS patients in India has increased nearly tenfold, yet public awareness about the disease remains alarmingly low. “Due to limited awareness, MS is often diagnosed late. If family doctors and primary care physicians can recognize early signs, patients can receive specialist care without delay,” said Sandeep Chitnis, National Honorary Secretary of MSSI.

As part of the campaign, MSSI and Roche Pharma India have introduced Walk In My Shoes, an initiative designed to highlight the often invisible struggles of people living with this life-limiting neurological condition.

Sensory Simulation and Digital Awareness Drive

An official from Roche Pharma noted that around 200,000 people in India currently live with MS, which primarily affects the brain, spinal cord, and optic nerves. “Globally, millions are impacted, and in India, two lakh people live with MS. The disease affects the central nervous system, depriving individuals of the ability to perform simple everyday tasks like walking, cooking, bathing, or even holding a child. Their struggles often remain hidden, making daily life feel like scaling an invisible mountain,” the official said.

Early Symptoms Often Go Unnoticed

To raise awareness, Roche has also launched a sensory simulation initiative along with a dedicated website — www.walkinmyshoes.in.

MS is commonly marked by sudden loss of function in the hands or legs, temporary vision loss or double vision, difficulty in speech, fatigue, body pain, and tingling in the limbs.

MS Strikes in Prime of Youth

Neurologist Dr. Ramesh Patankar of Fortis Hospital described MS as one of the most complex and disabling neurological conditions. He cautioned that the disease strikes people in the prime of their youth and, if left untreated, can gradually lead to permanent disability.