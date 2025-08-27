 Mumbai News: MSSI Launches Nationwide Campaign To Raise Awareness On Rising Multiple Sclerosis Cases Among Young Adults
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: MSSI Launches Nationwide Campaign To Raise Awareness On Rising Multiple Sclerosis Cases Among Young Adults

Mumbai News: MSSI Launches Nationwide Campaign To Raise Awareness On Rising Multiple Sclerosis Cases Among Young Adults

Experts warn that in the past three decades, the number of MS patients in India has increased nearly tenfold, yet public awareness about the disease remains alarmingly low.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 06:48 AM IST
article-image
Multiple Sclerosis Cases |

Mumbai: With cases of Multiple Sclerosis (MS) a serious neuro-related autoimmune disorder rising rapidly in India, particularly among young adults aged 20 to 30, the Multiple Sclerosis Society of India (MSSI) has launched a nationwide public health awareness campaign. The initiative aims to train general physicians (GPs) and ophthalmologists to identify early symptoms and refer patients to neurologists for timely treatment.

Two Lakh Indians Living with MS

Experts warn that in the past three decades, the number of MS patients in India has increased nearly tenfold, yet public awareness about the disease remains alarmingly low. “Due to limited awareness, MS is often diagnosed late. If family doctors and primary care physicians can recognize early signs, patients can receive specialist care without delay,” said Sandeep Chitnis, National Honorary Secretary of MSSI.

As part of the campaign, MSSI and Roche Pharma India have introduced Walk In My Shoes, an initiative designed to highlight the often invisible struggles of people living with this life-limiting neurological condition.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: MLA Raees Shaikh Urges BMC To Fix Waterlogging In Muslim Cemeteries During Monsoon
Mumbai News: MLA Raees Shaikh Urges BMC To Fix Waterlogging In Muslim Cemeteries During Monsoon
Ganeshotsav 2025: Andhericha Raja Marks 60th Year With Sarangpur Hanuman Temple Replica And 32-ft Statue
Ganeshotsav 2025: Andhericha Raja Marks 60th Year With Sarangpur Hanuman Temple Replica And 32-ft Statue
Raigad Collector Makes Police Reporting Mandatory For Old Vehicle Dealers
Raigad Collector Makes Police Reporting Mandatory For Old Vehicle Dealers
Mumbai Ganeshotsav 2025: Eco-Friendly Pandals Lead With Green Innovations And Safety Measures
Mumbai Ganeshotsav 2025: Eco-Friendly Pandals Lead With Green Innovations And Safety Measures

Sensory Simulation and Digital Awareness Drive

An official from Roche Pharma noted that around 200,000 people in India currently live with MS, which primarily affects the brain, spinal cord, and optic nerves. “Globally, millions are impacted, and in India, two lakh people live with MS. The disease affects the central nervous system, depriving individuals of the ability to perform simple everyday tasks like walking, cooking, bathing, or even holding a child. Their struggles often remain hidden, making daily life feel like scaling an invisible mountain,” the official said.

Read Also
FPJ- Eco-Ganesha- Interview: BMC Deputy Commissioner Prashant Sapkale On Mumbai’s...
article-image

Early Symptoms Often Go Unnoticed

To raise awareness, Roche has also launched a sensory simulation initiative along with a dedicated website — www.walkinmyshoes.in.

MS is commonly marked by sudden loss of function in the hands or legs, temporary vision loss or double vision, difficulty in speech, fatigue, body pain, and tingling in the limbs.

MS Strikes in Prime of Youth

Neurologist Dr. Ramesh Patankar of Fortis Hospital described MS as one of the most complex and disabling neurological conditions. He cautioned that the disease strikes people in the prime of their youth and, if left untreated, can gradually lead to permanent disability.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: MLA Raees Shaikh Urges BMC To Fix Waterlogging In Muslim Cemeteries During Monsoon

Mumbai News: MLA Raees Shaikh Urges BMC To Fix Waterlogging In Muslim Cemeteries During Monsoon

Ganeshotsav 2025: Andhericha Raja Marks 60th Year With Sarangpur Hanuman Temple Replica And 32-ft...

Ganeshotsav 2025: Andhericha Raja Marks 60th Year With Sarangpur Hanuman Temple Replica And 32-ft...

Raigad Collector Makes Police Reporting Mandatory For Old Vehicle Dealers

Raigad Collector Makes Police Reporting Mandatory For Old Vehicle Dealers

Mumbai Ganeshotsav 2025: Eco-Friendly Pandals Lead With Green Innovations And Safety Measures

Mumbai Ganeshotsav 2025: Eco-Friendly Pandals Lead With Green Innovations And Safety Measures

Girgaon’s Oldest Community Ganeshotsav Marks 133 Years, Upholds 1935 Constitution

Girgaon’s Oldest Community Ganeshotsav Marks 133 Years, Upholds 1935 Constitution