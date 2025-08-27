 Girgaon’s Oldest Community Ganeshotsav Marks 133 Years, Upholds 1935 Constitution
Girgaon’s Oldest Community Ganeshotsav Marks 133 Years, Upholds 1935 Constitution

Manoj RamakrishnanUpdated: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 06:54 AM IST
article-image

The Shree Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Sanstha at Keshvaji Nayak Chawl, Girgaon, is celebrating its 133rd anniversary. Among its rare treasures is a handwritten 20-page Constitution from 1935, drafted by schoolteacher Tryambak Thorat, which continues to guide the mandal’s practices even today.

Progressive Rules Ahead of Time

The Constitution gave women lifelong membership rights, even after marriage, a revolutionary move for that era. It also banned advertising of products like gutkha and pan masala in the pandal, while insisting that donations come without conditions.

Changing with Times

One rule that has faded with time is the mandatory contribution of three paise for every rupee earned annually by members, though some older members still observe it. The original manuscript is kept safely in a locker, with replicas shown to visitors.

article-image

Historical Roots of the Chawl

Built in the 1860s by businessman Keshavji Nayak, the chawl became the site of Mumbai’s first community Ganeshotsav in 1893, inspired by Lokmanya Tilak. The members formalised their Constitution in 1935, well before state regulations arrived in 1949.

Home to Icons of History

Over the decades, the chawl has been home to legendary personalities including poet Keshavasut, labour leader Shripad Dange, social reformer S M Joshi, Bombay’s first CM B G Kher, and writer Prabhodhankar Thackeray. It even witnessed freedom struggle secrets—Swatantryaveer Savarkar once sent a gun hidden in a dictionary here from London.

