 Raigad Collector Makes Police Reporting Mandatory For Old Vehicle Dealers
Raigad Collector Makes Police Reporting Mandatory For Old Vehicle Dealers

The directive applies across all municipal and gram panchayat limits in the district. Any violation will attract penal action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, said a notification issued by the collector.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 07:12 AM IST
Raigad Collector Makes Police Reporting Mandatory For Old Vehicle Dealers

To curb the rising use of stolen vehicles in criminal activities and serious crimes, Raigad District Collector Kishan Jawale has issued an order making it compulsory for all traders dealing in old vehicles to register transaction details with local police stations.

Stolen vehicles linked to rising crime cases

"According to a police report, a large-scale trade in old vehicles is ongoing in the district through garages, repair shops, and private dealers. Due to the lack of proper records, stolen vehicles are often exchanged, and motorcycles used in criminal activities have been traced to such transactions. Investigations into serious crimes have also faced hurdles due to missing ownership details," a statement issued by Raigad administration, said.

Non-compliance to attract penal action under BNS 2023

As per the new rule, traders must submit weekly reports to police stations, including vehicle number, engine and chassis numbers, original owner’s details, permanent and current addresses, mobile number, identity proof, and RC book. The buyer’s name, address, contact number, and ID details must also be provided.

Order aimed at strengthening law and order in the district

The District Collector said the order has been enforced to strengthen law and order and ensure citizen safety, urging all vehicle dealers to comply strictly.

