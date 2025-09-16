Thane Crime: Man Killed By Four Over Minor Dispute In Shahapur; One Arrested | File

Thane: A shocking incident has come to light from the Kukambe area in Shahapur taluka, where four individuals allegedly killed their friend over a minor dispute. A case of murder has been registered at the Shahapur Police Station, and one accused has been arrested, while the search for the remaining three is underway.

According to the police, Ramdas Gorkhane was assaulted with sticks by his friends, Yogesh Sonawale, Mahesh Nimse, Dhananjay Sogir, and Sunil Nimse, on a road in the Kukambe area. Ramdas’ nephew, Sunil Salkar, witnessed the attack and tried to intervene, but the assailants allegedly assaulted him as well. Following the attack, the accused took Ramdas away in a vehicle, as reported by Loksatta.

Later, around 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Ramdas was found near the Samruddhi Highway in the Ratandhale area. He was rushed to the Shahapur Sub-District Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Based on Sunil Salkar's complaint, the Shahapur police registered a murder case, as reported. One of the accused, Sunil Nimse, has been arrested, and efforts are ongoing to trace and apprehend the other three.\

22-Year-Old Bitten On Thumb & Knee After Public Toilet Dispute Turns Violent In Bhiwandi

In other news stories of crime from Thane city, a 22-year-old youth was reportedly bitten on the thumb and knee during a violent altercation over a plastic bucket at a public toilet in Bhiwandi’s Ampada area on Sunday.

According to police, the argument began when the victim placed a bucket inside the toilet, and 32-year-old Riyaz Ahmed Raheel entered and allegedly kicked it. When the youth and his 14-year-old sister confronted him, Riyaz reportedly became aggressive, abused them, punched the youth, and bit him on the thumb and knee, causing visible injuries.

A case has been registered at Shantinagar Police Station under IPC Sections 117(2), 115(2), and 352 (IPC 2023). As of now, no arrests have been made.