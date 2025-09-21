 Bhayandar Tragedy: 25-Year-Old Man Crushed Under Dumper, Dies On Spot; Investigation Underway | VIDEO
A 25-year-old man died in a fatal accident on the Bhayandar East-West Flyover around 3 pm after being crushed under the rear tyre of a dumper. Eyewitnesses reported that the biker lost balance and collided with the vehicle.

Alok DubeyUpdated: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 05:45 PM IST
Bhayandar Tragedy: 25-Year-Old Man Crushed Under Dumper, Dies On Spot; Investigation Underway | VIDEO | Instagram|@gemsofmbmc

Mumbai: A fatal accident occurred on the Bhayandar East-West Flyover around 3 pm when a biker was crushed under the rear tyre of a dumper. According to eyewitnesses, the biker lost balance and collided directly with the heavy vehicle.

The impact proved fatal, and the victim, an approximately 25-year-old male, died on the spot. Police officials arrived shortly after the incident and have launched an investigation. Efforts to identify the deceased are currently underway.

The accident caused a temporary disruption in traffic on the flyover as emergency services responded to the scene, and the vehicle was cleared.

Speeding Car Hits Footpath in Ghatkopar, Pedestrian Critical; Driver Detained

In a shocking incident, a morning crash on LBS Road in Ghatkopar (West), a speeding car veered off the road and rammed into a footpath, leaving a pedestrian critically injured. The incident took place around 6:15 AM near the Excel Arcade building and was captured on nearby CCTV cameras.

The vehicle involved, a Kia (GJ 15 CK 4411) registered in Gujarat, was being driven by 30-year-old Bhavika Dama, a resident of Bhanushali Wadi in Ghatkopar (East). She was reportedly dropping off her friend, Korum Bhanushali, also 30, at the time of the incident. A third individual, Aniket Bansode, was also in the car.

According to police, the vehicle was being driven at a high speed when Dama lost control, causing the car to crash through a roadside railing and mount the footpath before slamming into the steps of a nearby shop. A pedestrian who was sitting on the footpath was struck and sustained severe injuries.

Passersby quickly alerted authorities. Officers from Ghatkopar Police Station arrived at the scene and transported the injured man to Rajawadi Hospital, where he remains in critical condition in the ICU.

