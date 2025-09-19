Mumbai News: Mock Train Accident Drill Conducted At Jogeshwari Station With NDRF

Mock Train Accident Drill Conducted At Jogeshwari Station With NDRF |

A mock drill simulating a train accident was conducted at Jogeshwari (JOS) station on Thursday in collaboration with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). The drill aimed to test the preparedness and coordination of various emergency response teams in handling railway disasters.

In the simulated scenario, Train number 19003 was shown derailing after colliding with a stationary coach on the NS2 line at Jogeshwari station. The impact caused one of the coaches to mount over the stationary coach, resulting in approximately 10 simulated injuries.

Emergency response teams, including the NDRF, SPART (Self Propelled Accident Relief Train), Civil Defence, and the Railway’s 140-tonne crane unit, swiftly swung into action. Rescue teams demonstrated how they would cut open the damaged coaches to safely evacuate injured passengers and casualties. The Railway medical team provided immediate first aid and attended to the victims as part of the drill.

The exercise witnessed the active participation of various agencies, including the city police, ambulance services, and other civic authorities. From the Railways, departments such as RPF, Signal & Telecom (S&T), Engineering, Traction Distribution (TRD), Commercial, Mechanical, and Safety played crucial roles.

The entire operation was conducted under the supervision of the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Mumbai Division, along with other senior railway officials. The drill provided valuable insights into inter-agency coordination and emergency response times.

Officials emphasized that such mock drills are critical for strengthening disaster management strategies and ensuring the safety of passengers in real-life emergencies.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/