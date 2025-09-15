 Mumbai Crime: 60-Year-Old Landlord Murdered Over ₹20,000 Deposit Dispute In Malvani, Ex-Tenant Arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Crime: 60-Year-Old Landlord Murdered Over ₹20,000 Deposit Dispute In Malvani, Ex-Tenant Arrested

Mumbai Crime: 60-Year-Old Landlord Murdered Over ₹20,000 Deposit Dispute In Malvani, Ex-Tenant Arrested

A shocking incident has come to light in which a 60-year-old landlord was murdered over a dispute about a deposit amount in the MHADA area of Malvani on Sunday. The police have arrested the former tenant, Syed Hussain, in this case.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 10:52 PM IST
article-image
Ashraf Ali Khan | File Photo

Mumbai: A shocking incident has come to light in which a 60-year-old landlord was murdered over a dispute about a deposit amount in the MHADA area of Malvani on Sunday. The police have arrested the former tenant, Syed Hussain, in this case.

Heated Argument in Flat No. 701

According to the police, on the evening of September 14, in Flat No. 701 of Shri Samarth Building, a dispute arose between landlord Ashraf Ali Khan and Hussain over the remaining deposit of Rs 20,000.

The dispute escalated to such an extent that Syed and Ashraf got into a heated argument. Ashraf was seriously injured during the incident and died, according to his wife Shabnam, 43.

FPJ Shorts
Asia Cup 2025: What Will Happen If Pakistan Team Boycott Match Against UAE In Dubai?
Asia Cup 2025: What Will Happen If Pakistan Team Boycott Match Against UAE In Dubai?
Asia Cup 2025: UAE Display Incredible Performance To Defeat Oman By 42 Runs In Abu Dhabi
Asia Cup 2025: UAE Display Incredible Performance To Defeat Oman By 42 Runs In Abu Dhabi
Jaipur-Mumbai Train Firing Case: Dismissed RPF Constable Chetansinh Chaudhary Forced Woman In Burkha To Chant ‘Jai Mata Di’, Court Told
Jaipur-Mumbai Train Firing Case: Dismissed RPF Constable Chetansinh Chaudhary Forced Woman In Burkha To Chant ‘Jai Mata Di’, Court Told
UP: Bride's Family Cancels Wedding After Groom's Appearance Did Not Match Photo In Rampur
UP: Bride's Family Cancels Wedding After Groom's Appearance Did Not Match Photo In Rampur

Wife’s Statement

She alleged that Hussain kicked his husband in the stomach, after which he felt uneasy. They then rushed him to a nearby care hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Mumbai Crime: 2 Women Security Guards Brutally Attacked By Drug Addicts At Ghatkopar's Rajawadi...
article-image

Murder Case Registered

After receiving the autopsy report on September 15, a case of murder was registered under the guidance of Police Inspector (Crime) Jeevan Bhatkule of Malvani Police Station, and the accused Hussain, was arrested.

Victim’s Background

The deceased Ashraf was a resident of Lokhandwala, Andheri West, and lived there with his family. The police are investigating the matter further.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Crime: 60-Year-Old Landlord Murdered Over ₹20,000 Deposit Dispute In Malvani, Ex-Tenant...

Mumbai Crime: 60-Year-Old Landlord Murdered Over ₹20,000 Deposit Dispute In Malvani, Ex-Tenant...

Jaipur-Mumbai Train Firing Case: Dismissed RPF Constable Chetansinh Chaudhary Forced Woman In Burkha...

Jaipur-Mumbai Train Firing Case: Dismissed RPF Constable Chetansinh Chaudhary Forced Woman In Burkha...

Mumbai News: BMC To Hold Workshop For 160 Bakeries On September 18 To Transition To Green Fuel After...

Mumbai News: BMC To Hold Workshop For 160 Bakeries On September 18 To Transition To Green Fuel After...

Yes Bank-DHFL Loan Fraud Case: Special CBI Court Rejects Discharge Plea Of Builder Satyan Tandon

Yes Bank-DHFL Loan Fraud Case: Special CBI Court Rejects Discharge Plea Of Builder Satyan Tandon

Chembur Gas Leak Scare: Residents Report Smog And Pungent Odour Near RCF Plant, Officials Deny...

Chembur Gas Leak Scare: Residents Report Smog And Pungent Odour Near RCF Plant, Officials Deny...