Mumbai Crime: 60-Year-Old Landlord Murdered Over ₹20,000 Deposit Dispute In Malvani, Ex-Tenant Arrested

Mumbai: A shocking incident has come to light in which a 60-year-old landlord was murdered over a dispute about a deposit amount in the MHADA area of Malvani on Sunday. The police have arrested the former tenant, Syed Hussain, in this case.

Heated Argument in Flat No. 701

According to the police, on the evening of September 14, in Flat No. 701 of Shri Samarth Building, a dispute arose between landlord Ashraf Ali Khan and Hussain over the remaining deposit of Rs 20,000.

The dispute escalated to such an extent that Syed and Ashraf got into a heated argument. Ashraf was seriously injured during the incident and died, according to his wife Shabnam, 43.

Wife’s Statement

She alleged that Hussain kicked his husband in the stomach, after which he felt uneasy. They then rushed him to a nearby care hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Murder Case Registered

After receiving the autopsy report on September 15, a case of murder was registered under the guidance of Police Inspector (Crime) Jeevan Bhatkule of Malvani Police Station, and the accused Hussain, was arrested.

Victim’s Background

The deceased Ashraf was a resident of Lokhandwala, Andheri West, and lived there with his family. The police are investigating the matter further.

