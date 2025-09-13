Mumbai Crime: 2 Women Security Guards Brutally Attacked By Drug Addicts At Ghatkopar's Rajawadi Hospital, Case Registered

Drug addicts assault two women security guards at Rajawadi Hospital; both injured and hospital staff demand stronger security | File Photo

Mumbai: Two women security guards at Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar (East) were brutally attacked by drug addicts on Thursday afternoon while trying to remove them from the hospital premises.

The incident took place around 12 noon when one of the addicts, identified as Rajesh, picked up a stone and assaulted the guards, leaving both seriously injured. They are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Addicts Known for Harassing Patients and Staff

According to hospital staff, Rajesh and his associate Sahil frequently loiter in the premises, harassing patients and employees, and often stealing mobile phones and valuables. Security personnel, who routinely evict them, face constant threats as the addicts are known to attack with blades. Despite repeated complaints filed at Tilak Nagar Police Station, the menace continues.

Attack Followed Routine Eviction

On Thursday, when the guards were dispersing a crowd inside the hospital, Rajesh was asked to leave. He then launched the violent attack. Police present at the scene detained the accused.

Demand for Stronger Security at Hospital

Condemning the incident, Shiv Arogya Sena’s Mumbai district co-coordinators Prakash Vani and Sachin Bhange demanded strict action and immediate punishment for the culprits, while urging authorities to ensure the safety of patients and hospital staff.

Vani said they have long been demanding a police chowky near the hospital. “Drug addicts and anti-social elements frequently loiter around the hospital and create trouble. Moreover, there is also a college nearby. A permanent police presence is essential,” he added.

Police Register Case Against Accused

Santosh Dhemre, Senior Police Inspector at Tilak Nagar Police Station, said that a case has been registered against the accused. “Both men, who live in the same locality, often assist the hospital in shifting bodies from the mortuary. On the day of the incident, they were drunk and creating a ruckus, which the security personnel opposed. This led to a scuffle,” Dhemre explained.

