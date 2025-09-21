Mumbai Guide: 7 Eateries In City You Should Try This Navratri

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 21, 2025
Shree Thaker Bhojanalay: Offers authentic Gujarati cuisine with a touch of Rajasthani flavours, rated 5 stars. Located at Building No. 31, Purshottam Niwas, Dadiseth Agiyari Lane, Kalbadevi, Marine Lines, Mumbai.
For lunch, relish into a royal Rajasthani or Gujarati thali for a wholesome and delicious experience at Panchvati Gaurav Thali Restaurant.
Jalaram Kathiyawadi Hotel: Offers authentic Kathiyawadi cuisine with a variety of options, open 24 hours. Located at National Highway No 8, Upalat, Talasari.
Gopala's Veg Kitchen: Serves pure veg Gujarati thali with a price range of ₹850 for two. Located at Laxmi Udyog Nagar, L B S Marg, Kanjurmarg West, Mumbai.
Bhagat Tarachand: Known for its delicious Gujarati thali, with multiple locations in Mumbai, including Vashi Sector 18 and Kalbadevi.
NANUMAL BHOJRAJ: Offers pure veg Gujarati thali with a price range of ₹550 for two. Located at M.G Road, Santacruz West, Mumbai.
Mohanbhai Pudlawala: Serves Gujarati food with excellent service and good value, located near Mumbai.
