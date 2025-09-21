 Mumbai Tragedy: 19-Year-Old Boy Dies By Suicide, Girlfriend’s Attempt Foiled By Police In Powai
Mumbai Tragedy: 19-Year-Old Boy Dies By Suicide, Girlfriend’s Attempt Foiled By Police In Powai

According to the police, Shinde resided at Room No. 122, Siddharth Chawl, IIT Market, Mahatma Phule Nagar, Powai, within the limits of the Parksite Police Station.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 05:38 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Tragedy: 19-Year-Old Boy Dies By Suicide, Girlfriend’s Attempt Foiled By Police In Powai | Representational Image

A 19-year-old boy, Shravan Shinde, allegedly committed suicide in Powai on Saturday. After his death, his 19-year-old girlfriend, Diksha Khodtale, also allegedly attempted suicide. However, the police saved her. When she tried to hang herself after locking the door of the house, they forcibly opened it and took her to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar East for treatment, saving her life. The Parksite police registered an accidental death report on Saturday.

Boy Hangs Himself

According to the police, Shinde resided at Room No. 122, Siddharth Chawl, IIT Market, Mahatma Phule Nagar, Powai, within the limits of the Parksite Police Station. He allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself with a rope from a ceiling fan hook in his residence at 2:30 pm on Saturday. The doctor at Rajawadi Hospital, Ghatkopar East, declared him dead at 3:50 pm.

Mumbai News: Powai Police Prevents Suicide Attempt By 19-Year-Old After Boyfriend’s Death In Powai
article-image

Family Dispute Angle

Preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased was in a love relationship with Diksha Khodtale, 19, who lives in the same area. As soon as Shinde hanged himself, his relatives allegedly abused Diksha. Realising the seriousness of the situation, Beat Marshal Police Constable Thokal and Beat Special Sasane followed her. When she also tried to hang herself after locking the door of her house, they forcibly opened it and took her to Rajawadi Hospital for treatment, thereby saving her life.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here | Mental Health Helplines

