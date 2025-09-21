Mumbai News: Powai Police Prevents Suicide Attempt By 19-Year-Old After Boyfriend’s Death In Powai | Representative Image

Mumbai: The timely intervention of the Parksite police in Ghatkopar saved the life of a 19-year-old girl on Saturday afternoon after her boyfriend allegedly died by suicide in Powai. The girl, devastated by the news, attempted to take her own life but was rescued in the nick of time and rushed to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar, where she is currently undergoing treatment.

According to police officials, the incident began when a 19-year-old boy, residing near Mahatma Phule Market in Powai, was found dead in what appeared to be a case of suicide. “When the boy’s family came to know about the suicide, they verbally abused the girl since they knew about the boy’s affair with her,” a police officer said, according to reports by HT.

Fearing that the girl might also harm herself, officers quickly rushed to her residence. By the time they arrived, the boy’s family had allegedly already confronted her. On reaching the house, police found the door locked from inside. A constable broke it down, only to discover that the teenager had tied a rope to the ceiling and attempted to hang herself.

“The police immediately rescued her and rushed her to Rajawadi Hospital,” an officer confirmed, adding that medical staff managed to stabilise her condition.

Authorities have registered an accidental death case regarding the boy’s suicide and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. Police are also looking into the claims that the girl faced verbal abuse from the boy’s family, which may have further distressed her.

The case highlights the urgent need for mental health awareness and timely support for young people facing emotional trauma. Police officials urged citizens to seek help during difficult times rather than resorting to extreme steps.