 Thane Crime Branch Arrests Four Thieves, Unearths 40 House-Breaking Cases Worth ₹39 Lakh
According to the police, incidents of house-breaking have been on the rise in the Thane and Navi Mumbai Police jurisdictions. Considering the seriousness of the matter, the Crime Branch launched a parallel investigation.

NK GuptaUpdated: Friday, September 26, 2025, 07:19 PM IST
The Thane Crime Branch Unit Three has arrested four habitual thieves for allegedly breaking into houses and fleeing with gold, silver ornaments, and cash worth over ₹39 lakh. Police claim to have unearthed 40 cases across the Thane Commissionerate with these arrests.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Vijay Singh Sikalkar (24), Sonusingh Junni (27), and Atul Khandagale (24), all residents of Hadapsar in Pune, along with Sunny Sardar (27), a resident of Ambivli in Kalyan.

Police said they had been closely monitoring the movements of the Sikalkar gang before apprehending them in the Ramtekdi area of Hadapsar, Pune. During interrogation, the accused were found in possession of a car, gold and silver ornaments, and cash, collectively valued at more than ₹39 lakh. The vehicle and ornaments were also seized.

Further investigation revealed that 19 cases had already been registered against Vijay Singh Sikalkar at police stations in Pimpri, Jalgaon, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Dombivli, Kolsewadi, Manpada, Khandeshwar, Tilaknagar, and Rabale.

