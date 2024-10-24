 Thane Crime: 2 Held For Killing Builder Over Land Dispute In Ambernath
The incident occurred on October 22 between 7.30pm and 10.30pm on Shivmandir Road, Ambernath. Sanjay Patil was attacked 25 times in the chest, abdomen, and waist. He collapsed in a pool of blood, and locals immediately alerted the police. He was declared dead upon arrival at a nearby hospital.

NK GuptaUpdated: Thursday, October 24, 2024, 03:53 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

The Shivaji Nagar Police arrested two persons for allegedly killing 53-year-old developer over a land dispute in Ambernath on Tuesday night. The deceased Sanjay Shriram Patil, a resident of Durgadevi Pada, was attacked with sharp weapons, as per police officials.

The accused, Suraj Vilas Patil and Harsh Sunil Patil, were involved in a dispute over a five-acre piece of land Sanjay Patil had purchased 19 years ago from Shantaram Patil, who had allegedly sold the same land to others.

The Shivaji Nagar police registered a case under sections 103(1) and 3(5) of Bhartiya Nyan Sanhita.

Senior police inspector Ramesh Patil said three teams were formed to track the suspects, who were arrested in Ambernath and remanded to police custody for further investigation.

Ramesh Patil, senior police inspector said, “We have formed three teams and launched a manhunt. With the help of informers and technical intelligence, we arrested Suraj Patil and Harsh Patil from the Ambernath area. The accused were produced in court and remanded to police custody for further investigation.”

