1992 J.J. Hospital Shooting: Accused Arrested By Anti-Extortion Squad Of Mumbai Crime Branch After 32 Years

Accused arrested from UP after 32 years by the Anti-Extortion Squad of the Mumbai Crime Branch | X/ @NotMengele

Mumbai: A notorious gangster, involved in the 1992 AK-47 firing massacre at J.J. Hospital, has been arrested after 32 years by the Anti-Extortion Squad of the Mumbai Crime Branch. In 1992, notorious gangster Arun Gawli's gang murdered Ibrahim Parker, the husband of Dawood Ibrahim's sister, Haseena Parkar.

Following this, Dawood Ibrahim suspected that Shailesh Haldankar and Bipin Shere, who were arrested and admitted to J.J. Hospital due to injuries, were responsible for Ibrahim Parkar’s murder. To exact revenge, on September 12, 1992, under Dawood's orders, gangster Subhash Singh Thakur, Brijesh Singh, and their associates, armed with AK-47 rifles, pistols, revolvers, and hand bombs, stormed the second floor of J.J. Hospital, unleashing indiscriminate firing. They then fled the scene. During this attack, Shailesh Haldankar, a member of Arun Gawli's gang, along with two policemen, were killed.

Read Also Mumbai: JJ Hospital Suspends 2 MBBS Students For Ragging First Year Students In Hostel

Over 30 individuals have been arrested in connection with this case, and the court has sentenced Subhash Singh Thakur to life imprisonment, along with punishing other accused. While searching for absconding suspects, reliable information was received that one of the injured accused from this case was hiding in Mirzapur Central Jail, Uttar Pradesh, under a false identity named as Shrikant Rai Rampati alias Pradhan. His original name is Tribhuvan Rampati Singh. After careful investigation, the police obtained a production warrant from the Special TADA Court and presented the accused in court. He has been remanded in police custody until October 25.