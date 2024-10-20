 1992 J.J. Hospital Shooting: Accused Arrested By Anti-Extortion Squad Of Mumbai Crime Branch After 32 Years
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai1992 J.J. Hospital Shooting: Accused Arrested By Anti-Extortion Squad Of Mumbai Crime Branch After 32 Years

1992 J.J. Hospital Shooting: Accused Arrested By Anti-Extortion Squad Of Mumbai Crime Branch After 32 Years

In 1992, notorious gangster Arun Gawli's gang murdered Ibrahim Parker, the husband of Dawood Ibrahim's sister, Haseena Parker. In the aftermath, Dawood Ibrahim suspected Shailesh Haldankar and Bipin Shere, who were arrested and hospitalised with injuries, of being responsible for Ibrahim Parker's murder.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Sunday, October 20, 2024, 01:52 AM IST
article-image
Accused arrested from UP after 32 years by the Anti-Extortion Squad of the Mumbai Crime Branch | X/ @NotMengele

Mumbai: A notorious gangster, involved in the 1992 AK-47 firing massacre at J.J. Hospital, has been arrested after 32 years by the Anti-Extortion Squad of the Mumbai Crime Branch. In 1992, notorious gangster Arun Gawli's gang murdered Ibrahim Parker, the husband of Dawood Ibrahim's sister, Haseena Parkar.

Read Also
Haseena Parkar's Husband Firing Case: Mumbai Police Takes 63-Yr-Old Accused Into Custody From...
article-image

Following this, Dawood Ibrahim suspected that Shailesh Haldankar and Bipin Shere, who were arrested and admitted to J.J. Hospital due to injuries, were responsible for Ibrahim Parkar’s murder. To exact revenge, on September 12, 1992, under Dawood's orders, gangster Subhash Singh Thakur, Brijesh Singh, and their associates, armed with AK-47 rifles, pistols, revolvers, and hand bombs, stormed the second floor of J.J. Hospital, unleashing indiscriminate firing. They then fled the scene. During this attack, Shailesh Haldankar, a member of Arun Gawli's gang, along with two policemen, were killed.

Read Also
Mumbai: JJ Hospital Suspends 2 MBBS Students For Ragging First Year Students In Hostel
article-image

Over 30 individuals have been arrested in connection with this case, and the court has sentenced Subhash Singh Thakur to life imprisonment, along with punishing other accused. While searching for absconding suspects, reliable information was received that one of the injured accused from this case was hiding in Mirzapur Central Jail, Uttar Pradesh, under a false identity named as Shrikant Rai Rampati alias Pradhan. His original name is Tribhuvan Rampati Singh. After careful investigation, the police obtained a production warrant from the Special TADA Court and presented the accused in court. He has been remanded in police custody until October 25.

FPJ Shorts
1992 J.J. Hospital Shooting: Accused Arrested By Anti-Extortion Squad Of Mumbai Crime Branch After 32 Years
1992 J.J. Hospital Shooting: Accused Arrested By Anti-Extortion Squad Of Mumbai Crime Branch After 32 Years
Mumbai: Staged Arrests And Flimsy Evidence Leading To Acquittals In PITA Cases, Say Legal Experts
Mumbai: Staged Arrests And Flimsy Evidence Leading To Acquittals In PITA Cases, Say Legal Experts
Bigg Boss 18: Sara Arfeen Khan ACCUSES Salman Khan Of Supporting Avinash Mishra, Says, ‘Actors Being Biased For Actors’
Bigg Boss 18: Sara Arfeen Khan ACCUSES Salman Khan Of Supporting Avinash Mishra, Says, ‘Actors Being Biased For Actors’
Manipur: Militants Attack Bodobekra Police Station; Security Forces Respond Amid Escalating Violence
Manipur: Militants Attack Bodobekra Police Station; Security Forces Respond Amid Escalating Violence
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

1992 J.J. Hospital Shooting: Accused Arrested By Anti-Extortion Squad Of Mumbai Crime Branch After...

1992 J.J. Hospital Shooting: Accused Arrested By Anti-Extortion Squad Of Mumbai Crime Branch After...

Mumbai: Staged Arrests And Flimsy Evidence Leading To Acquittals In PITA Cases, Say Legal Experts

Mumbai: Staged Arrests And Flimsy Evidence Leading To Acquittals In PITA Cases, Say Legal Experts

Baba Siddique Murder Case: 5 Arrested Accused Refused ₹1 Crore Contract For NCP Leader's Shooting...

Baba Siddique Murder Case: 5 Arrested Accused Refused ₹1 Crore Contract For NCP Leader's Shooting...

Mumbai: 66-Year-Old Ex-Director Accuses Bassein Brick Co Leadership Of ₹1.96 Crore Fraud; Case...

Mumbai: 66-Year-Old Ex-Director Accuses Bassein Brick Co Leadership Of ₹1.96 Crore Fraud; Case...

Mumbai: Kurla-Based Furniture Businessman Duped Of ₹25 Lakh By Fraudster In OLX House Rental Scam;...

Mumbai: Kurla-Based Furniture Businessman Duped Of ₹25 Lakh By Fraudster In OLX House Rental Scam;...