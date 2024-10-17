Mumbai: JJ Hospital Suspends 2 MBBS Students For Ragging First Year Students In Hostel

File Photo

Sir JJ Grant Medical College and JJ Group of Hospitals suspended two second-year MBBS students from the hostel on Thursday after they were found guilty of ragging first-year students.

A spokesperson from JJ Hospital stated that their anti-ragging committee received a complaint on October 17, prompting an investigation in accordance with the National Medical Commission (NMC) and Maharashtra University of Health Sciences regulations. The statement noted that action was taken against the involved students based on the recommendations of the inquiry committee.

Read Also Ragging At Indore College: Student Assaulted For Refusing To Dance And Sing On Street

During a national task force meeting held by the NMC in May this year, which addressed the mental health and well-being of medical students, it was revealed that 30% of all ragging incidents in the country occur in medical institutes.

To prevent ragging on campus, the hospital set up an anti-ragging squad. According to sources at the hospital, it was this squad that discovered the ragging incident. Additionally, the medical college administration has implemented a system of keeping first-year and second-year MBBS students in separate hostels. The 179-year-old institution admits 250 new MBBS students every year.

“The squad visits the hostels twice a day. Late last night, during one of their visits, they found two second-year students in an intoxicated state trying to force a first-year student to dance,” said a senior doctor. He added that an emergency meeting was held on Thursday morning, followed by an inquiry and immediate action.

“Both students have been removed from the hostel for a year and will also receive counselling,” said the doctor.