Bengaluru: 21-Year-Old Student Ragged By Seniors For Refusing To Shave His Beard; Suffers Major Injuries

Bengaluru: 21-Year-Old Student Ragged By Seniors For Refusing To Shave His Beard

A 21-year-old man was allegedly ragged by his seniors for not shaving off his beard and moustache in Bengaluru. The victim, a second year BBA aviation student was beaten by his seniors when he refused to give in to their demands. The incident took place on Friday near St. Stephen's Marthoma Church in Hado Siddapura, as reported by The Times of India. He suffered a fractured hand and a forehead injury due to the assault.

The accused, identified as Xavier, Vishnu and Sarath and the victim are students of Krupanidhi Group of Institutions in Chikka Bellandur.

The victim told TOI that he was advised by the three seniors to shave his beard and moustache right when he first arrived at the college in April. According to him, the seniors continuously ragged him to get clean shaven. They even came to search for him when he went back to his native place in Kerala.

What happened on Friday?

On Friday evening, the trio called the victim near the church and anticipating that something might happen, he went there with his roommates.

According to a complaint filed by the victim's father, a group of about ten students attacked his son at an empty lot close to St. Stephen's Marthoma Church.

"The trio was already waiting for me along with a group of seven to eight other seniors. They fought with me over the same issue. They forced me to get a clean shave then and there. When I refused, they abused and assaulted me. I am not sure what objects were used by them, but I ended up with severe injuries," the victim told TOI.

The group fled the area after threatening him with severe repercussions. He was then rushed to a private hospital by his roommates.



According to TOI, the administration of the college vowed to take action against the attackers. Dhruv's father said to the police that the three accused had also threatened him at the hospital when his son was receiving treatment. Bengaluru police has registered a case and police probe is underway.