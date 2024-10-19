 Haseena Parkar's Husband Firing Case: Mumbai Police Takes 63-Yr-Old Accused Into Custody From Mirzapur Jail After 25 Years
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiHaseena Parkar's Husband Firing Case: Mumbai Police Takes 63-Yr-Old Accused Into Custody From Mirzapur Jail After 25 Years

Haseena Parkar's Husband Firing Case: Mumbai Police Takes 63-Yr-Old Accused Into Custody From Mirzapur Jail After 25 Years

Ibrahim Parkar, the husband of Haseena Parkar, was shot dead in a firing incident on March 16, 1991. The attack occurred in Mumbai J J marg and was reportedly linked to rival gang conflicts within the underworld.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Saturday, October 19, 2024, 02:43 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Police take a 63-year-old accused into custody from Mirzapur Jail in connection with Haseena Parkar's husband Ibrahim Parkar's firing case, 25 years after the incident | Representational Image

Mumbai: There is a new update in the case of underworld Don Dawood's brother in law and Haseena Parkar's husband's murder. After 25 years, one of the accused has been taken into custody today from Mirzapur Jail in Uttar Pradesh. The accused has been identified as Tribhuvan Singh (63).

Ibrahim Parkar, the husband of Haseena Parkar, was shot dead in a firing incident on March 16, 1991. The attack occurred in Mumbai J J marg and was reportedly linked to rival gang conflicts within the underworld. His murder was seen as part of the ongoing gang wars in the city during that period, particularly involving the factions connected to Dawood Ibrahim and other criminal elements.

Read Also
Dawood Ibrahim has second wife, Haseena Parkar's son tells NIA
article-image

As of now, in the case of Ibrahim Parkar's murder, several arrests have been made over the years, including key suspects linked to the crime. Recently, the arrest of Tribhuvan Singh (63) from Mirzapur Jail in Uttar Pradesh marks a significant development, occurring 25 years after the murder.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Krsnaa Diagnostics Resumes 'Aapli Chikitsa' Services After BMC Promises Partial Payment of...

Mumbai: Krsnaa Diagnostics Resumes 'Aapli Chikitsa' Services After BMC Promises Partial Payment of...

Thane: Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests 62-Year-Old Talathi Agent For ₹8 Lakh Bribe In Shahapur

Thane: Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests 62-Year-Old Talathi Agent For ₹8 Lakh Bribe In Shahapur

Thane: Police Sub-Inspector Suspended For Failing To Register Rape Complaint Of 19-Year-Old Pregnant...

Thane: Police Sub-Inspector Suspended For Failing To Register Rape Complaint Of 19-Year-Old Pregnant...

Haseena Parkar's Husband Firing Case: Mumbai Police Takes 63-Yr-Old Accused Into Custody From...

Haseena Parkar's Husband Firing Case: Mumbai Police Takes 63-Yr-Old Accused Into Custody From...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: MVA Leaders Accuse Ruling Parties Of Tinkering With Voter Lists

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: MVA Leaders Accuse Ruling Parties Of Tinkering With Voter Lists