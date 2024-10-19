Haseena Parkar's Husband Firing Case: Mumbai Police Takes 63-Yr-Old Accused Into Custody From Mirzapur Jail After 25 Years

Mumbai Police take a 63-year-old accused into custody from Mirzapur Jail in connection with Haseena Parkar's husband Ibrahim Parkar's firing case, 25 years after the incident | Representational Image

Mumbai: There is a new update in the case of underworld Don Dawood's brother in law and Haseena Parkar's husband's murder. After 25 years, one of the accused has been taken into custody today from Mirzapur Jail in Uttar Pradesh. The accused has been identified as Tribhuvan Singh (63).

Ibrahim Parkar, the husband of Haseena Parkar, was shot dead in a firing incident on March 16, 1991. The attack occurred in Mumbai J J marg and was reportedly linked to rival gang conflicts within the underworld. His murder was seen as part of the ongoing gang wars in the city during that period, particularly involving the factions connected to Dawood Ibrahim and other criminal elements.

As of now, in the case of Ibrahim Parkar's murder, several arrests have been made over the years, including key suspects linked to the crime. Recently, the arrest of Tribhuvan Singh (63) from Mirzapur Jail in Uttar Pradesh marks a significant development, occurring 25 years after the murder.