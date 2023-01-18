Dawood has second wife, Haseena Parkar's son tells NIA

Underworld don and gangster Dawood Ibrahim | File

Mumbai: Alishah Parkar, the nephew of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim has revealed to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) that the designated global terrorist has a second wife, a Pakistani Pathan, and that it is not true that he has divorced his first wife. Mr Parkar also said the don now stays in Defence Area, behind Abdullah Gazi Baba dargah, in Karachi.

"Dawood's wife's name is Mahazabeen and he has three daughters, Marukh (married to Junaid, the son of Javed Miyandad), Mehrin (married to Aurangzeb, the grandson of Seth Abid, a Pakistani smuggler), and Maziya (unmarried). Dawood also has a son Moin Nawaz. Dawood has a second wife, who is a Pakistani pathan," he said.

"Mahazabeen, Dawood Ibrahim’s wife, is a very caring lady. She is always in touch with relatives. I met her in Dubai in June 2022. Mahazabeen called my wife during the festival also and also contacted my wife through WhatsApp. At present, Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar, his brother Anees Ibrahim and sister Mumtaz Rahim Faki stay at Defence Area, behind Abdullah Gazi Baba dargah in Karachi along with their family," he said.

Mr Parkar, a resident of Mumbai Central, in his statement to the NIA in September last year, said he and his friend have started a realty business in Dubai on partnership basis. Mr Parkar also claimed that he had taken tenders in demolition of buildings in a South Mumbai project and had demolished four buildings, but left the business as he did not get any benefit.

Mr Parkar also revealed that his oldest uncle Sabir Kaskar had expired in 1983-84 in a gang war in Mumbai and Sabir's son Shiraz had expired in 2020 in Pakistan after suffering from Covid. Another uncle Noor Ibrahim Kaskar had expired 7-8 years ago in Pakistan and Sohel, the son of Noor's second wife, is a Dubai resident and was arrested in Spain with arms and ammunition and was later taken to the US, where he was in jail for 6-7 years.

The NIA last year filed a chargesheet before a special court in Mumbai against Dawood Ibrahim and other members of the D Company for allegedly running a global terrorist network and a transnational criminal syndicate. Parkar's statement is part of NIA's chargesheet.

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)