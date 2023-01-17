Navi Mumbai: Suspicious boat found in Uran creek, police starts investigation | Representative pic

Navi Mumbai: Uran police registered a case against an unidentified person after a suspicious boat was found illegally anchored at Uran creek on Friday early morning. Though no one was found in the boat, the police seized 1500 litres of diesel.

No name or number plate found on boat

A patrolling team of the Maritime Security Branch noticed the boat along Uran creek around 3 am on Friday. According to police, a suspicious wooden and fibre boat was found anchored in Pirkon to Vasheni area of Uran around 3 am. When the patrolling team of the marine security branch inspected it, there was no one inside the boat. “There was no name or number on the boat and even there was no person on the boat,” said an official from the Uran police.

When the patrolling team checked the ice and fish tanks of the boat, they found around 1500 litres of diesel stored there. The team searched in the nearby area but there was no one around the boat. “We are investigating the suspicious boat and who brought in the boat and why they abandoned it,” said an official from the police station.

As there was no one in the boat, the Marine Security Branch took custody of the boat and informed the Uran police station. The local tehsildar office was also informed about the boat.

Uran creek essential from security point of view

Meanwhile, the Uran Police has registered a case against an unknown person under Sections 285, 336 and Essential Commodities Act along with the Petroleum Act.

There are around 144 km of coastal areas under Navi Mumbai police jurisdiction of which 44 km is a creek from Airoli to Vashi. In addition, there are around 60 km of deep sea coastal belt that covers from Digha near Thane to Karanja near Uran. There is a port in Uran and a number of jetties for various purposes.

Soon after joining, while talking to the FPJ, the police commissioner, Mr Milind Bharambe had said that the security of the coastal areas is a priority of Navi Mumbai police. He said that since the coastal area is the landing point from a terror point of view, Navi Mumbai will ensure that there is adequate security to prevent any untoward incident.

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)