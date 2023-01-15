Navi Mumbai: Revised list of voters of Panvel and Uran assembly constituency; know more details here

Representative Photo

Navi Mumbai: The Election Commission of India announced a special revision program for the registration of voters in the elections. Accordingly, under the guidance of District Collector and District Election Officer Dr. Mahendra Kalyankar, meetings of the Voter Registration Officer, and Assistant Voter Registration Officer were held and instructions were given to implement various measures for voter registration.

Revised count of Panvel and Uran constituencies

Accordingly, Deputy District Election Officer Mrs Sneha Ubale followed up and tried to increase voter registration. Assembly Constituency-wise information in the district is as follows:

Panvel Vidhan Sabha Constituency has now a total of 5,40,170 voters of which 2,90260 voters are male, 2,49,878 females and 32 third gender.

Similarly, Uran Assembly Constituency has 2,99,508 voters of which 1,51,49 voters are male, 1,48, 452 are females and 7 voters are third gender.

Read Also Navi Mumbai: J M Mhatre Charitable Organization to hold cultural event on January 16 in Panvel