Thane Crime: 2 Accused Arrested In Chain Snatching Cases, Seven Incidents Exposed; Goods Worth ₹14.76 Lakh Recovered

Thane, Dec 24: Thane police have exposed a serious incident of chain snatching in the Rabodi police station area by arresting two accused. Their arrest has exposed a total of seven chain snatching cases in the Thane and Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate areas. The police have seized stolen goods worth Rs 14 lakh 76 thousand from the accused.

Elderly woman injured during Rabodi chain snatching

On December 4, at around 11.30 pm, in the Rabodi area, two unknown miscreants arrived on a scooter and forcibly snatched a gold chain weighing about 70 grams from the neck of a 65-year-old woman travelling on the back of a scooter and fled the spot.

During the incident, the woman fell on the road and sustained injuries. In this case, a case was registered at Rabodi Police Station under the Indian Justice Code, 2023, Sections 300(6) and 3(5).

Crime Branch conducts parallel investigation

Considering the seriousness of the incident, and under the guidance of senior officials, the Crime Branch Zone-1 team began a parallel investigation. After 12 days of continuous technical and secret investigation, the police laid a trap and arrested two accused living in the Mumbra–Shilphata area.

Accused identified as Mumbra residents

The arrested accused are Wasim Gurmohammad Shaikh (31), resident of Millat Complex, near Shilphata petrol pump, Mumbra, and Yasin Siraj Khamre (22), resident of Haji Usman Sites, Khadi Machine Road, Mumbra.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to committing seven chain snatching incidents in the Thane and Navi Mumbai areas, including the Rabodi case.

Gold ornaments and scooter seized

The police have seized goods worth a total of Rs 14 lakh 76 thousand from their possession, including gold ornaments weighing 118 grams (worth approximately Rs 14 lakh 16 thousand) and the Jupiter motor scooter used in the incident (worth Rs 60 thousand).

Previous criminal cases against accused

A case of chain snatching is already registered against accused Wasim Shaikh at Andheri Police Station. A similar crime is also registered against accused Yasin Khamre at Vartaknagar Police Station.

Senior officers guided the operation

This notable action was carried out by the Crime Branch team under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Amarsingh Jadhav and Assistant Commissioner of Police Shekhar Bagde.

