Thane Court Grants Transit Remand to Ghaziabad Conversion Case Accused Shahnawaz Khan

The Thane court has granted a transit remand to Shahnawaz Khan alias Baddo (23), the prime accused in the Ghaziabad religious conversion case. Khan, a resident of Mumbra, was arrested by the police from Alibaug on Sunday, June 11.

The court has also ordered that Khan be produced before the Ghaziabad court in Uttar Pradesh within three days. The Mumbra police, in compliance with the court orders, handed Khan over to a four-man team from the Ghaziabad police who had been camping in Thane for the past six days.

Khan's Alleged Involvement in Conversion Racket and App Scam

Shahnawaz Khan, a resident of Mumbra, had been absconding since the alleged conversion racket came to light. He was reportedly in touch with children who were targeted through the gaming app 'Fortnite'.

Nivrutti Kolhatkar, senior police inspector at Mumbra police station, confirmed the details.

The Kavinagar police station in Ghaziabad filed an FIR on May 30 against Khan, who hails from Devripada in Thane and was engaged in the cosmetics business. The complaint alleged that Khan had sold computer gadgets to a minor Jain boy in Ghaziabad. Subsequently, he befriended the boy through regular chats, made him recite Quranic verses, and allegedly brainwashed him with videos of the fugitive evangelist, Zakir Naik from Mumbai. The minor boy began visiting a local mosque in Ghaziabad, shocking his family and others, leading to widespread controversy.

Arrest of Abdul Rehman and Hunt for Khan

After receiving complaints of religious conversion and an app scam, the Ghaziabad police took action and arrested Abdul Rehman, a cleric associated with the alleged conversion racket. They were actively searching for Khan, who was believed to be hiding in Mumbai and later moved to Alibaug.

Arrest of Khan in Alibaug

Using technological intelligence, investigators tracked down Khan to a resort in Alibaug, where he was staying with his brother. The police finally arrested him on Sunday, June 11. Khan is a techie studying in a junior college.