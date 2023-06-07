Ghaziabad Online Gaming Conversion Case: Mumbra Associate Of Accused Still Absconding

One of the accused arrested by police. | Twitter

An incident involving the conversion of children to religion through the deceptive use of online game apps has recently been exposed. Abdul Rahman, also known as Nanni, was apprehended by the Kavinagar Police in Ghaziabad in connection with this case. During the investigation, Rahman revealed information about his associate, Shahnawaz Khan, a resident of Mumbra. In an attempt to locate Khan, the Ghaziabad Police traveled to Mumbra on Monday. Despite seeking the assistance of the Mumbra police and conducting a thorough search operation for two days, the Ghaziabad Police were unable to locate him.

Nanni and his associate, Shahnawaz Khan, hailing from Mumbra, have been implicated in a disturbing scheme involving the conversion of children. They employed fraudulent identities to entice youngsters into playing online games, using videos featuring religious gurus as a means of influence.

Nivritti Kolhatkar, the senior police inspector of Mumbra police station, said, "Shahnawaz Khan, a resident of Shaji Apartment in Deori Pada of Rashid Compound in Mumbra, absconded with his brother and mother six days ago. Our police team extended full support to the Ghaziabad police team in their search for Shahnawaz, dedicating two days to the effort. Unfortunately, we were unable to locate him."