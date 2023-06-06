Ghaziabad Online Gaming Conversion Case: 1 Arrested, Police Team On Lookout For Mumbra Man

One of the accused arrested by police. | Twitter

In a sensational case of alleged illegal conversion in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, police arrested a 'maulvi' (cleric) for his role in converting a minor Hindu boy to Islam, after the father of the boy filed a complaint in the Kavinagar police station. Ghaziabad Police also said that a team had been sent to Mumbai to arrest one Shah Nawaz Khan alias 'Baddo' who lives in Mumbra, Thane district. Baddo is the second accused in the case, said police.

Son came in contact with accused via online gaming app

The father in his complaint said that his son had come in contact with a person named Baddo in Mumbai on an online gaming platform. The father said that it was Baddo who convinced his son to get converted to Islam and had Baddo had also sent money to the boy. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Ghaziabad, Nipun Agarwal, said that Baddo's real name is Shah Nawaz Khan and that a team has been formed and sent to Thane to arrest Baddo.

Modus Operandi

The Ghaziabad police told media that the accused targeted the victims for conversion using the online gaming app 'fortnight'. Once on the gaming platform, the victim was then taken to 'Discord' chatting app where they were shown videos praising Islam in order to convert the boy.

Kavinagar ACP Abhishek Srivastav added that the father of the boy named the cleric of the mosque as second accused. The boy used to visit the mosque and offer namaz five times a day. When asked where he was going, the boy used to say that he was going to the gym. Both the accused have been booked under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, the ACP added.