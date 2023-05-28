Bhopal: Man held for raping Nagaland woman, forcing for conversion

Representational image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Koh-e-fiza police have arrested a man on charges of raping a woman belonging to Nagaland and forcing her to convert into another religion, the police said on Saturday.

Koh-e-fiza police station house officer Vijay Singh Sisodia said that the survivor woman (30) had met accused Krishnapal (26) in Nagaland in 2021. They fell in love after which Krishnapal proposed her for marriage and brought her to Bhopal. The duo began residing at a rented accommodation in Lalghati.

Krishnapal outraged her modesty several times during live-in relationship. Whenever the woman used to protest, the accused would promise to marry her soon. During this, Krishnapal also procured ornaments and jewellery from her and made her sign several documents. He fooled her by saying that the MP government provided Rs 2 lakh to the married couple in case of inter-caste marriages. The woman, who belonged to another religion, believed him.

Soon, Krishnapal began mounting pressure on her for religious conversion, following which frequent arguments used to take place between them. On May 24, the woman approached police and lodged a complaint against Krishnapal for raping him and forcing her to convert to religion. The police have arrested him and have produced him in the court.

