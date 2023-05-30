 MP: Pastor arrested for religious conversion in Shahdol
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Pastor arrested for religious conversion in Shahdol

MP: Pastor arrested for religious conversion in Shahdol

Pastor arrested in MP's Shahdol for religious conversion. Chhattisgarh-based pastor Shankar Singh Shyam and associate Indrapal Singh arrested for allegedly luring villagers to convert with promises of financial assistance, health benefits, and employment. Case registered under MP Freedom of Religion Act. Investigation ongoing

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, May 30, 2023, 08:22 PM IST
article-image
Unsplash

Madhya Pradesh: Police have arrested a Chhattisgarh-based pastor on charges of religious conversion in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district, an official said on Tuesday.

A villager, Rodal Singh, had complained that pastor Shankar Singh Shyam, a resident of Malakdol in Chhattisgarh, and his associates held an assembly at Nagpura village in Shahdol on Sunday, luring people to convert, Shahdol's Superintendent of Police Kumar Pratik said.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh bride flees wedding venue on pretext of getting ready in parlour
article-image

The complainant alleged the pastor was luring the villagers by offering them financial assistance, health benefits, employment and distributing religious literature including the Bible, he said.

The official said following the complaint, the Jaitpur police arrested Shyam and Indrapal Singh, a resident of Dogri Tola in Shahdol, on Monday and registered a case against them under provisions of the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, which prohibits conversion by force or cheating.

Further investigation was on into the case, he added.

Read Also
On Cam: Madhya Pradesh cops thrash man, threaten him to withdraw complaint from CM Helpline
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Pastor arrested for religious conversion in Shahdol

MP: Pastor arrested for religious conversion in Shahdol

Bhopal: Woman held hostage, raped in farmhouse; accused arrested within 24 hours

Bhopal: Woman held hostage, raped in farmhouse; accused arrested within 24 hours

MP: After 25 years, Indian Bison to be reintroduced at Sanjay Tiger Reserve

MP: After 25 years, Indian Bison to be reintroduced at Sanjay Tiger Reserve

Madhya Pradesh: Amul VS Sanchi gathers steam ahead of elections as Congress' Govind Singh alleges...

Madhya Pradesh: Amul VS Sanchi gathers steam ahead of elections as Congress' Govind Singh alleges...

MP: BJP MLA Bhadauria rushed to hospital after speeding tractor hits his car on NH 719

MP: BJP MLA Bhadauria rushed to hospital after speeding tractor hits his car on NH 719