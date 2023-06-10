Thane: Cop's Wife Protests Outside Manpada Police Station Over Arrest of Senior BJP's Nandu Joshi

Representational Image

The controversy surrounding the molestation allegation against Nandu Joshi, a senior BJP activist from Dombivli, has taken a new turn as the victim sits in a dharna (protest) in front of the Manpada police station, demanding justice. Despite the FIR being registered on May 31, no action has been taken against Joshi. Furthermore, the senior inspector of the police station, Shekhar Bagade, was allegedly forced to go on leave for registering the FIR.

BJP Alleges Political Interference in the Case

BJP activists claim that the FIR was registered based on the influence of Dr. Shrikant Joshi, Member of Parliament and son of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. However, Dr. Joshi denies these allegations. This incident highlights the growing differences between the BJP and the Shiv Sena, despite being in the same government.

Complainant's Account and Alleged Inaction

The complainant, who is the wife of a police officer, revealed that she has been facing a dispute with her husband for the past five years and has been living alone during this time. She has been associated with the BJP in Dombivli for the past five years. The complainant alleges that Nandu Joshi, taking advantage of his connection with her husband, demanded physical favors from her. Despite previous complaints to senior BJP leaders, no action was taken against Joshi. The local police initially refused to accept her complaint, leading to Joshi's audacity in the matter.

Pressure to Withdraw the Case

After filing the FIR, the victim claims that BJP party workers became angry and started protesting against Senior Police Inspector Shekhar Bagade, who was subsequently sent on forced leave. Women workers from the BJP approached her, urging her to withdraw the case against Joshi, citing his close association with PWD Minister Ravindra Chavan.

The complainant expresses fear that if Bagade is transferred, her life will be in danger. The local BJP office bearers have decided that if Bagade is not suspended, they will not extend any help to Dr. Joshi during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The complainant asserts that she filed the case against Joshi due to the troubles she faced, emphasizing that it is not politically motivated.

Police officials from the Manpada police station remain tight-lipped regarding the case.