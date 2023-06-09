 Thane: Days After Scoring 92% In SSC Results 2023, Student Allegedly Jumps To Death From High-rise
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationThane: Days After Scoring 92% In SSC Results 2023, Student Allegedly Jumps To Death From High-rise

Thane: Days After Scoring 92% In SSC Results 2023, Student Allegedly Jumps To Death From High-rise

The police said the boy had scored 92 per cent marks in his SSC (Class 10) exams of the Maharashtra education board, results of which were announced last week.

PTIUpdated: Friday, June 09, 2023, 11:41 AM IST
article-image
Representative photo

Mumbai: A 15-year old boy, who scored 92 per cent marks in Class 10 state board exams, allegedly died by suicide in Maharashtra's Thane city on Thursday, police said. The teenager jumped from the 23rd floor of a high-rise building in the Vartak Nagar area, but the cause of the suicide was not yet known, they said.

The police said the boy had scored 92 per cent marks in his SSC (Class 10) exams of the Maharashtra education board, results of which were announced last week. Residents of the high-rise heard a loud thud sound and saw the boy lying in a pool of blood at around 2 am, they said. A case of accidental death was registered and further probe was underway, the police added.

More details are awaited on the case.

Read Also
Maharashtra SSC Results 2023: Thane secures overall pass percentage of 92.27%
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Thane: Days After Scoring 92% In SSC Results 2023, Student Allegedly Jumps To Death From High-rise

Thane: Days After Scoring 92% In SSC Results 2023, Student Allegedly Jumps To Death From High-rise

On US Study Visas, Ambassador Eric Garcetti's Promise To Indian Students

On US Study Visas, Ambassador Eric Garcetti's Promise To Indian Students

Canada Bound Students No Longer Required To Score Minimum Six Bands In IELTS Individual Sections For...

Canada Bound Students No Longer Required To Score Minimum Six Bands In IELTS Individual Sections For...

'We Didn't Make Changes...': What Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Said About British Role In Indian...

'We Didn't Make Changes...': What Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Said About British Role In Indian...

Afghanistan: UNICEF Slams Taliban Decision To Bar International Groups From Education Sector

Afghanistan: UNICEF Slams Taliban Decision To Bar International Groups From Education Sector