Thane: BJP Leader Nandu Joshi Files ACB Complaint Against Manpada Police Inspector

Nandu Joshi, former BJP Dombivali mandal president, files a complaint with the Thane ACB, urging an investigation into the alleged Rs50 crore property of senior police inspector Shekhar Bagade from Manpada police station.

Molestation Case and Protests

On May 31, Bagade registered a molestation case against Joshi, accusing him of threatening and demanding sexual favors from a police officer's wife. BJP workers protested outside the Manpada police station on June 4 in response to the case.

Joshi, while speaking to Free Press Journal said, “I have lodged a complaint against Shekhar Bagade with the ACB today. If this agency fails to do the investigation, I will approach to Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for further inquiry.” He said, he will also move to High Court for the “false molestation case” registered against him.

BJP’s Kalyan district president Shashikant Kamble, alleged, “Bagade is close to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's son Shrikant Shinde, MP and that is the reason he registered a molestation case against Joshi.” Bagade has been sent on forced leave last week.

Bagade's Response

Speaking with the FPJ, Bagade said, “I have been blackmailed from the day I registered a molestation case against Joshi. If the BJP members are alleging that I have property worth crores, then they should get it investigated through any agency.”

When asked whether he will complain to the higher authorities about the property money allegations, Bagade said he has not decided as of now.

