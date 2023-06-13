Thane: NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad Accuses TMC and Police of Neglecting Mumbra

Jitendra Awhad |

NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad raised concerns about the treatment of Mumbra, his constituency, in a letter sent to the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) commissioner and Thane police commissioner. He stated that he and his party workers inspected Mumbra and found an increase in narcotics consumption and sale, with youngsters being targeted. Awhad alleged that both the TMC chief and the police chief were not taking appropriate action.

Allegations of bribery and unauthorised constructions

Awhad accused drugs mafias of paying bribes and claimed that unauthorized construction, which was previously halted after the Lucky Compound incident, had resumed. He alleged that 20 to 30 construction projects were underway in each area, posing a threat to the community.

As an ex-cabinet minister, Awhad mentioned his past achievements in addressing issues related to water, electricity, roads, and illegal constructions. However, he criticized the current situation, stating that complaints were being ignored by the authorities.

Deteriorating situation in Mumbra

Awhad expressed concern about the prevailing conditions in Mumbra, highlighting the rampant sale of drugs in every lane, an increase in unauthorized constructions, the discovery of a revolver at a construction site, rising incidents of violence, and inadequate attention to cleanliness and garbage disposal. He acknowledged that his letter might evoke anger from police officials and TMC authorities but stressed that the situation in Mumbra had worsened.