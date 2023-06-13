 Thane Police Probe Against Shahnawaz Khan Reveals No Cases of Religious Conversion in Mumbra
On Monday, the Ghaziabad police produced Khan before a Thane court which granted his transit remand to the police for three days.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, June 13, 2023, 07:46 PM IST
Thane: The Thane cops who assisted the Ghaziabad police in tracking down the alleged religious conversion accused Shahnawaz Khan alias Baddo (23) say that based on their probe and interrogation of the accused, they have found no cases of religious conversion in Mumbra.

Nipun Agarwal, DCP from Ghaziabad police station earlier said that they had received information about mass conversion in Mumbra of around 400 people carried out by the case, which is yet to be verified by them. The Thane police began investigating the matter based on the statement by Agarwal.

Transit Remand Granted

On Monday, the Ghaziabad police produced Khan before a Thane court which granted his transit remand to the police for three days. Now the police must produce him before an appropriate court in Ghaziabad within three days. The court further said it was the responsibility of Ghaziabad police to ensure he is taken safely. Gawade added, "We were concerned about possible cases in Mumbra, which was not the case. Now, Ghaziabad police will investigate the case further."

Allegations of Plot to Malign Mumbra and Defame Hindus

Meanwhile, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Jitendra Awhad allegedly said, "I told from the day one when this case was probed that it is a plot to malign the Mumbra city and to defame Hindus and create an atmosphere of terror in Mumbra. Now the people behind it should apologize to the people of Mumbra."

