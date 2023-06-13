Religious Conversion via Online Games Case: Key Accused Shahnawaz Khan Sent to 14-Day Judicial Custody by Ghaziabad Court

Ghaziabad: Shahnawaz Khan aka Baddo, the prime accused in the alleged online gaming and religious conversion racket has been sent to 14-day judicial custody by a court in Ghaziabad. Khan's arrest took place in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Sunday, June 11.

Khan's arrest came after an FIR was filed under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act. The complaint alleged that Khan, along with a cleric, had coerced a young boy into converting to Islam. The boy, who had recently cleared his class 12th board exams, was the subject of the complaint lodged by his father.

Khan's apprehension in the town of Alibaug, Raigad district, Maharashtra, marks a significant development in the ongoing investigation into the alleged gaming app-based conversion racket.

Earlier, the Mumbra police, in compliance with the court orders, handed Khan over to a four-man team from the Ghaziabad police who had been camping in Thane for six days.

Khan's Alleged Involvement in Conversion Racket and App Scam

Shahnawaz Khan, a resident of Mumbra, had been absconding since the alleged conversion racket came to light. He was reportedly in touch with children who were targeted through the gaming app 'Fortnite'.

Nivrutti Kolhatkar, senior police inspector at Mumbra police station, confirmed the details.

The Kavinagar police station in Ghaziabad filed an FIR on May 30 against Khan, who hails from Devripada in Thane and was engaged in the cosmetics business. The complaint alleged that Khan had sold computer gadgets to a minor Jain boy in Ghaziabad. Subsequently, he befriended the boy through regular chats, made him recite Quranic verses, and allegedly brainwashed him with videos of the fugitive evangelist, Zakir Naik from Mumbai. The minor boy began visiting a local mosque in Ghaziabad, shocking his family and others, leading to widespread controversy.

Arrest of Abdul Rehman and Hunt for Khan

After receiving complaints of religious conversion and an app scam, the Ghaziabad police took action and arrested Abdul Rehman, a cleric associated with the alleged conversion racket. They were actively searching for Khan, who was believed to be hiding in Mumbai and later moved to Alibaug.

Arrest of Khan in Alibaug

Using technological intelligence, investigators tracked down Khan to a resort in Alibaug, where he was staying with his brother. Khan is a techie studying in a junior college.

