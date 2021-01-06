Thane: BJP corporator held for assaulting man over land dispute

A BJP corporator in the civic body of Kalyan city in Thane district was arrested on Wednesday in a case of assault on a man over a land dispute, police said.

Manoj Rai, who is also a builder, was produced before a local magistrate and has been remanded to police custody till January 9, sub-inspector S F Kadam of Kolsewadi police station said.

Based on a complaint, an offence under section 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons) and other relevant provisions of the IPC was registered against the accused corporator and a few others on August 14, 2020, the official said.

The complainant had alleged that the accused had threatened and beaten him up over a land dispute, he said.

At least four of the accused in the case had already been arrested, he said, adding that further probe is underway.