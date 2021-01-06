Thane to face 24-hour water cut for 3 consecutive days

Thane citizens will again face water cut for 24 hours three consecutive days, as Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) plans to undertake various maintenance works between Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Since the last two to three months, the citizens in Thane had to face water cut several times, either due to the maintenance of pipelines, pipeline burst or lack of the payment of water bills by the residents. This Thursday again, a 24 hours water cut has been announced by TMC, causing inconvenience to the residents.

"The water cut beginning from Thursday 12 am to Friday 12 am, will be carried for the maintenance of water treatment plant at Jambhul in Badlapur. The shutdown of water supply will be carried out at all major areas of Thane consisting of Kalwa, Kharegaon, Parsik Nagar, Atkoneshwar Nagar, Gholai Nagar, Retibunder, Vitawa, Mumbra, Diva, Shil, Kausa, Daighar and Indira Nagar, of Thane city," informed a TMC official.

"Besides the same, the maintenance work of water tank at Shrinagar, will also be carried followed by the repair work of water leakage at Mahatma Phule Nagar, in Thane. Hence, due to this the water supply in Siddheshwar, Johnson, Samta Nagar, Eternity, Jail area, Saket, Rutu Park, Ghodbunder Road, Kothari compound, Indira Nagar, Lokmanya Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Kisan Nagar, Shrinagar, Wagle Estate, Kalwa and Mumbra will be disrupted. The water cut in this areas will be carried between Friday 9 am to Saturday 9 am," added the official.

Though the water supply will be restored after the mentioned schedule, the regular water force will be supplied after two days of the restoration process, informed the official.