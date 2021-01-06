Thane: 15 pond herons found dead, cause of death yet to be confirmed

Thane: Fifteen pond herons were found dead in Thane, on Wednesday morning. The carcasses have been sent to the animal husbandry hospital in Mumbai, to determine the exact cause of their death, a civic official said.

"Following a call alert from an animal activist, a total of 15 pond herons were found dead at the Vijay Vatika building near Waghbil, in the Ghodbunder area of Thane," said an official from Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

"A civic veterinarian team retrieved the carcasses, which were sent to the animal husbandry hospital in Mumbai for further medical examination. The reports are expected in three days," the official said.

The cause of the deaths can only be confirmed after the medical reports are received, informed the official.

Pond herons are a bird species found near wetlands.

"The incident has led to panic in the city, as many suspect it could be the bird flu, considering that birds have been found dead in various states in India recently. But we are yet to receive a report on the exact cause of their death. Hence, we appeal to citizens not to harm the birds species in the city," said Rohit Joshi, founder of the Yeoor Environmental Society in Thane.