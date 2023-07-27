Thane: Biker Dies After Getting Hit By Speeding Container Truck In Gaimukh; Visual Surfaces

Thane: In a tragic accident on Thursday morning, a 35-year-old biker was crushed to death by a speeding container at Gaimukh in Thane at around 8 am. The Kasarvadavali police have registered a case against the container driver.

As per the information from Kasarvadavali police station, the driver of the container number NI-01-AD-7017 was driving the vehicle recklessly and carelessly.

He drove the vehicle and hit the motorcycle number MH-04-LG-7244 at the turn of Gaimukh bus stop, fatally injuring the biker.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Rajesh Babshetty, senior police inspector, Kasarvadavali police station said, "The container driver was driving carelessly and he hit the biker identified as Devidas Shantaram Chavan a resident of Chandani Koliwada, Nakhawa Chawl at Thane (East) .

"Chavan after getting hit from container got seriously injured and he was put in ambulance by bit marshall and was taken to Thane civic hospital where the doctor on the duty declared him brought dead.

"We have registered the case container driver under various sections including Motor Vehicle Act 184. We are further investigating the case."

Read Also Thane: Traffic Police Changes Bus Route Due To Ongoing Work On Satis Flyover

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)