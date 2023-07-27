Thane: Traffic Police Changes Bus Route Due To Ongoing Work On Satis Flyover

Thane: The Thane traffic police have implemented major changes in bus routes due to the ongoing work on Satis flyover in East Railway Station area. The bus going from Thane (East) station via Borivali, Nalasopara and Ramnagar via Wagle Estate Depot will now be start from Thane (West) railway station. The change has already started from midnight of July 26 and it will remain in effect for a month till August 24. Traffic on this route has been closed from the night of July 26.

Under Thane Smart City, the construction of Satis bridge is in progress in Thane East Railway Station area. Thane Municipal Transport route no. 65 (Borivali) and Route no. 69 (Nalasopara) and route no.111 (Ramnagar via Wagle Depot) will be operated from Satis in Thane West from Thursday, July 27. The work of placing the segment on the pillar between Siddharthnagar and Viraj Tower of flyover at Thane Railway Station, Kopri East will be done from July 26, 2023 to August 24, 2023.

The Thane Municipal Transport (TMT) the administration has requested the passengers to take note of this and cooperate with the transport service.

