Thane: Bhiwandi Police books man for giving ‘triple talaq’ to wife in front of lover 

Thane: The Bhiwandi city police has registered a case against a 32-year-old man and his lover on March 4 after the man allegedly gave divorce to his wife by saying a "triple talaq" and recorded the video on mobile in front of his lover and sent it to his wife.

Before the marriage the victim Nasrin Bano Eijaz Ansari (30) was having a affair with the accused Eijaz Ansari (32). After both families consent Nasrin Bano and Eijaz Ansari got married on 9th April, 2010.

Swapnil Bhambre, assistant police inspector, Bhiwandi City police station who is investigating the case said, " The victim Nasrin Bano and her husband Eijaz Ansari's relationship were going good till 2018. In 2018 during the marriage function in family Eijaz got in relationship with woman staying in nearby area.”

What happened between husband & wife?

Bhambre further added, " Both Nasrin and Eijaz are having three children. After getting close with the lover identified as Sameena the accused Eijaz started avoiding his wife. Nasrin came to know about his husband's lover and she complained about it to her parents. Nasrin parents requested Eijaz to understand the matter and remain with their daughter. Eijaz shout ted at Nasrin in front of her parents and took her back to home and again started living with her. Even after giving promise to Nasrin parents Eijaz was still maintaining relations with his lover. Nasrin complained to Eijaz about it and in return she was beaten. Nasrin registered a case against Eijaz on 8th January 2021 at Bhiwandi city police and also on 24th June 2021 at same police station for physical and mental abuse . On 26th February, 2023 Eijaz parents and his girlfriend Sameena along with Nasrin parents met to short out the matter and during the talk Eijaz in fit of rage said "Main Eijaz Ansari, Nasrin, Mobin Ansari ke ladki to talaq deta hu, Talaq, Talaq, Talaq" and given talaq by recording it on a mobile phone and sending it on Nasrin's mobile in front of his lover."

"Nasrin came to Bhiwandi city police station and lodged a complaint against her husband Eijaz and his lover Sameena on March 4. Based on Nasrin complaint we have registered a case on March 4 against her husband Eijaz Ansari and lover Sameena under IPC sections 498-A (cruelty), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult with an intent to provoke breach of peace), and the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act,” informed Bhambre.

What does the law say about triple talk

The Supreme Court in August 2017 had delivered its verdict and termed the practice of triple talaq among Muslims as “void”, “illegal” and “unconstitutional”.

The Lok Sabha on 28th December 2017 had passed The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017. The bill made instant triple talaq (talaq-e-biddah) in any form spoken, in writing or by electronic means such as email, SMS and WhatsApp illegal and void, with up to three years of jail term and fine.

Read Also Thane: TMC begins admission process under RTE for 2892 seats in 127 eligible schools