Thane: TMC begins admission process under RTE for 2892 seats in 127 eligible schools

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has initiated the admission process for 25 percent under the Right to Education (RTE) for the academic year 2023-24 in 127 eligible schools in Thane city. The admission process is going on for 2892 seats in TMC jurisdiction.

The facility has been made available by the state government for the application registration of children under RTE 25 percent online admission on the website https://student.maharashtra.gov.in/ till 17 March 2023, 12 pm.

As per the information by the TMC officials 2638 Seats for 1st standard, 134 seats for Junior KG and 120 seats for nursery is available.

Parents have to apply online for Nursery, Junior KG, as well as 1st standard on the given portal. The age limit has been fixed as minimum six years completed for 1st standard students, five years completed for senior KG and four years completed for junior KG.All the information regarding the list of help centers for parents, guide book regarding application registration in online process, necessary documents etc. has been made available on the website of the government.

The TMC chief Abhijit Bangar has appealed to register the applications of maximum number of children who are eligible for the said admission process and take advantage of the said facility.